Bijan Robinson claims the top spot in the Heisman rankings after Week 5 but Bryce Young, Desmond Ridder and more are lurking in the Heisman Trophy race. Every college football fan — or so it seemed — was certain about the 2021 Heisman Trophy race. It was all going to come down to Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler or North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Others might sniff the top of the rankings, but the trophy belonged to one of those two signal-callers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO