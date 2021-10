Inequalities in income affect how well children do in maths—but not reading, the most comprehensive study of its kind has found. Looking at data stretching from 1992 to 2019, the analysis, published in the journal Educational Review, revealed that 10-year-olds in US states with bigger gaps in income did less well in maths than those living in areas of America where earnings were more evenly distributed.

