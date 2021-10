Marin will relax coronavirus mask restrictions in some indoor settings starting Oct. 15, the county announced Friday. The Marin order applies to settings such as gyms, offices, carpool vehicles, religious gatherings and college classes. But there are conditions: no more than 100 people can be present; all must be fully vaccinated; the host or employer must be able to control access and maintain a list of the people present; and the setting is not open to the general public.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO