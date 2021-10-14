Zach Bryan Reflects on Serving in the Navy with Throwback Photos

To many, Zach Bryan is a songwriter who spills his soul through music. Over the past couple of years, he took the internet by storm. The Oklahoma native’s original songs and covers hit home with countless listeners around the globe. As a result, it’s easy to forget that he had a whole other life behind the scenes. In fact, Bryan is a real-life bona fide American hero. He served eight years in the US Navy. However, it looks like that chapter of his life came to an end very recently.

Zach Bryan talked about leaving the Navy on his Instagram earlier today. He wrote a long and touching post about the past eight years and shared several throwback pics. Those photos give us a glimpse into the part of his life that most of us never got the chance to see. Check out the photos below.

Zach Bryan’s photos make it look like he had a great time in the Navy. In the post’s caption, he took away all doubts.

Zach Bryan Reflects on His Time in the Navy

His story also puts in perspective just how young Zach Bryan is. He’s only 25 and has a long career in country music ahead of him. “I joined the Navy as a 17-year-old kid,” he said at the beginning of the post. He went on to say, “It’s all I lived, slept, and ate for eight years. It’s been all I knew since I was basically a snot-nosed child.” Then, he reflected on how his time in the Navy changed him.

“It made a man of me, truly,” he wrote. “I ran with some big dogs, saw a few fights, outdrank the best of them, but more importantly, got to serve alongside some of the best men and women I was ever blessed enough to meet.”

After that, Zach Bryan noted that this wasn’t his choice. “If It was my decision, I would never get out of the world’s greatest Navy, but here I am and they kindly honorably discharged me to go play some music.”

Before closing by giving thanks to his fans for supporting him, Zach Bryan took an honest look at his current situation. For a moment, he was as open and raw as he is in his songs. “Can’t tell if I’m a coward or if I’m chasing a dream.”

It takes some serious courage to serve in any branch of the US Military. So, I’d lean toward “chasing a dream,” on this one. It’s a big dream and we’re excited to see where he’ll go with it. We here at Outsider wish him fair winds and following seas no matter what his future holds.