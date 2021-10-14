CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Hetfield Reveals Who Metallica Originally Wanted as Their Singer

By Lauryn Schaffner
 4 days ago
James Hetfield's iconic "Yeah!" is one of the signature components of Metallica's music, but the frontman has actually revealed that he wasn't the band's first choice to be their singer. Hetfield hosts a segment on SiriusXM's Mandatory Metallica channel called "Road Dog Brothers," where the vocalist tells stories from touring...

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

PAUL STANLEY Says He Is 'Numb' After His Longtime Guitar Tech Dies Of COVID-19

Paul Stanley's longtime guitar tech Francis Stueber has died of COVID-19. He was only 52 years old. The KISS guitarist/vocalist shared the news of his friend's passing in a social media post earlier today (Sunday, October 17). He wrote: "My dear friend, buddy and guitar tech for 20 years, Fran Stueber died yesterday suddenly of Covid. Both on and offstage I depended on him for so much. My family loved him as did I. He was so proud of his wife and 3 boys as they were of him. I'm numb."
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich reflect on Jason Newsted leaving Metallica: “We weren't equipped”

James Heftfield and Lars Ulrich feel they “weren’t equipped” to handle bassist Jason Newsted leaving Metallica. Newsted, of course, exited the legendary metal outfit in 2001 in part to work on other projects. His departure was a sore spot for Hetfield and Ulrich, who felt Newsted releasing his own music was a betrayal of Metallica. The bad blood was explored in great detail in the 2004 documentary Some Kind of Monster.
James Hetfield recalls Metallica’s attempt to recruit a different frontman

James Hetfield has recalled how Metallica attempted to recruit a different vocalist as their frontman during the group’s early days. The singer/guitarist hosted a new segment called ‘Road Dog Brothers’ on SiriusXM‘s Mandatory Metallica station, “about bands we’ve toured with, causing chaos, joy [and] debauchery”. “A lot of those early...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen join Guns N’ Roses on stage for ‘Paradise City’

Wolfgang Van Halen joined Guns N’ Roses as a special guest for a rendition of ‘Paradise City’ during a show in Florida on Saturday night (October 2). See footage below. “Let’s bring out our friend Wolfy. Wolfgang Van Halen, do you know how cool it is to say that? We’re talking legacy,” frontman Axl Rose said, introducing him during the group’s show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
Jimmy Page: Led Zeppelin wouldn't exist now

Jimmy Page doesn't think Led Zeppelin would exist today because of the immediacy of the online world. Jimmy Page doesn't think Led Zeppelin would exist today because of the immediacy of the online world. The 77-year-old musician found working in the 1970s was a "fun time as a creative musician"...
AC/DC: the fast and furious story of Bon Scott's final tour - only in the new issue of Classic Rock

This month's edition of Classic Rock magazine features not one but two AC/DC stories. Paul Elliott - who's written more words about the band than most - travels back in time to April 30, 1978, and ventures backstage at Glasgow's legendary Apollo Theatre as Angus Young & Co. prepare for the show that will deliver the monstrous live album If You Want Blood You’ve Got It. And then fellow traveller Mick Wall shunts forward in time to tell the chaotic story of Bon Scott’s final tour.
Quick Takes: Guns N’ Roses & Wolfgang Van Halen, Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl

Guns N' Roses welcomed Wolfgang Van Halen on stage Saturday night (October 2nd) to play on their show-closing tune, “Paradise City.” Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH has served as the tour's opening act and the Hollywood, Florida show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino marked their first time Van Halen sat in with the band. Frontman, Axl Rose told the crowd: “Wolfgang Van Halen. Do you know how cool it is to say that? That's f***ing cool. You don't understand. We're talking legacy.” (Loudwire)
Rocker Vince Neil Breaks Ribs In Fall From Stage During Festival

Calling Dr. Feelgood… 60-year-old rocker Vine Neil broke his ribs Friday night after falling off the stage onto concrete. He was performing at the Monsters in the Mountain Fest in Pigeon Forge, Tenn Video shows Neil walking to the front of the stage, but apparently he didn’t notice a small gap in the stage. He was encouraging the crowd to clap when he dropped out of view. “The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” the singer’s bassist, Dana Strum, told the crowd. He added that Neil “can’t breathe” and will be “dealt with medically.” Neil is best known as the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981. Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, including seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications, and nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 Billboard 200 chart. That total includes 1989’s Dr. Feelgood Mötley Crüe’s only album to reach number one.
Poll: What’s the Best Van Halen Song With David Lee Roth?

What's the best Van Halen song with David Lee Roth? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
