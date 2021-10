BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission will be considering whether or not to approve a contract during its Monday, Oct. 18 meeting with a company for a ‘pilot test remediation’ of the Middlegrounds Landfill, which is located in the middle of the Saginaw River south of the Lafayette Avenue Bridge. The proposed contract is with Regenesis Remediation Services (RRS) of San Clemente, Cal. for $39,358 to start a pilot testing phase for the remediation of contaminants at the site.

