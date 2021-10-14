CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Gates says watching the Afghanistan withdrawal sickened him

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former defense secretary and CIA head also says China is the United States’ top military and economic rival now. Anderson Cooper’s interview with Gates airs Sunday on 60 Minutes.

KTLA

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84

Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent 35 years in the Army and rose to […]
Robert Gates
Anderson Cooper
The Independent

Stuart Scheller: Marine docked $5,000 and given letter of reprimand over criticising Afghanistan withdrawal

Lt Col Stuart Scheller was sentenced to $5,000 in docked pay and given an official letter of reprimand over his public critique of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left 13 Americans dead.Mr Scheller reportedly escaped an additional $5,000 fine after spending nine days in a military prison before the court-martial at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.In delivering his sentence, Judge Colonel Glen Hines said he watched all of Mr Scheller’s videos and “saw a man who appeared to be in pain, frustrated and confused,” according to The Daily Mail.While Mr Scheller left the court, along with his parents, without...
FOXBusiness

Gen. Stanley McChrystal says Afghanistan a humiliation, but ‘civil war’ at home is of concern

Gen. Stanley McChrystal knows a thing or two about leadership and how sending the wrong messages can have serious repercussions. After spending more than 30 years serving in the U.S. military, where he oversaw countless combat operations, the four-star general resigned as commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan during the Obama administration amid political fallout over a Rolling Stone article.
Daily Mail

Veteran helps interpreter who rescued Biden when his Blackhawk made emergency landing in 2008 ESCAPE from Afghanistan after administration left him behind during the chaotic withdrawal

The Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Joe Biden from a remote valley in 2008 was finally able to get out of the country following the US troop withdrawal after being aided by US military vets from Arizona. After high-profile pleas for assistance and a vow by the White House to...
Afghanistan
China
AFP

Colin Powell: war hero, historymaker haunted by Iraq

Colin Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants who became a US war hero and the first Black secretary of state but saw his legacy tarnished when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003, died on Monday of Covid-19 complications. He was 84. The retired four-star general and former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who served four presidents made his reputation as a man of honor distant from the political fray -- an asset in the corridors of power. "General Powell is an American hero, an American example, and a great American story," George W. Bush said as he announced Powell's nomination as secretary of state in 2000. "In directness of speech, his towering integrity, his deep respect for our democracy, and his soldier's sense of duty and honor, Colin Powell demonstrates ... qualities that will make him a great representative of all the people of this country."
The Independent

Colin Powell: A trailblazing legacy, blotted by Iraq war

A child of working-class Jamaican immigrants in the Bronx, Colin Powell rose from neighborhood store clerk to warehouse floor-mopper to the highest echelons of the U.S. government. It was a trailblazing American Dream journey that won him international acclaim and trust.It was that credibility he put on the line in 2003 when, appearing before the United Nations as secretary of state, he made the case for war against Iraq When it turned out that the intelligence he cited was faulty and the Iraq War became a bloody, chaotic nightmare, Powell’s stellar reputation was damaged.Still, it wasn’t destroyed. After...
americanmilitarynews.com

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
