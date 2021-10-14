CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heirloom Masa Maker Operating on the Westside

Cover picture for the articleAs reported by Eater.com and Bon Appetit, Masienda is now making non-GMO masa made from heirloom or landrace corn from Mexico available to chefs, restaurants, and the public. Masienda founder Jorge Gaviria found that there were millions of farmers in Mexico who were collaborating with seed breeders to preserve the heirloom varieties of corn native to Mexico. He started providing chefs like Sean Brock, Gabriela Cámara, Carlos Salgado and Rick Bayless with maíz after offering to supply the heirloom cornflour to Mexican Chef Enrique Olvera who was opening the restaurant Cosme in New York. Masienda’s website not only sells masa and heirloom corn tortillas but the heirloom varieties of corn themselves and all of the equipment needed to make tortillas at home yourself as well as selling wholesale flour and other supplies to restaurants. On the website, you can find everything you need to make your own tortillas that will taste like no other tortilla that is commercially available.

