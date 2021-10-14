CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domino’s delivers first drop in US sales in more than a decade

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomino’s Pizza posted its first drop in U.S. same-store sales in over a decade on Thursday, as the world’s biggest pizza chain grappled with a slowdown in delivery demand and a tight labor market that created a shortage of drivers. As COVID-19 curbs ease, Americans have started to eat out...

Related
Pizza Marketplace

Domino's same-store sales decline

Domino's Pizza lost momentum in the three months through Sept. 2021, with a U.S. same-store sales decline of 1.9%, the first U.S. same-store sales decline in 10 years, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The international business posted strong results, with same store sales growth of 8.8%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockxpo.com

Pizza’s Pandemic Growth Cools as Domino’s Reports Sales Decline

Pizza’s big gain during the pandemic is starting to lose momentum. Same-store sales at Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s U.S. stores dropped 1.9% in the three months through early September compared with the same period last year, the company said Thursday. It is the company’s first U.S. same-store sales decline in more than a decade, according to FactSet data, and a reversal from as recently as the prior quarter when sales were still growing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Domino's CEO Blames Q3 Store Sales Slump On Labor Shortage

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) recorded its first decline in U.S. same-store sales in 41 quarters, which the company’s chief executive attributed to a shortage of workers. What Happened: The company’s U.S. same-store sales declined by 1.9% year-over-year, according to its third-quarter earnings data. Same-store sales for U.S. company-owned stores...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Domino's Pizza says worker shortage hurting sales

Domino's Pizza is feeling the heat from the ongoing labor shortages across the nation, and the company said Thursday the problem impacted their third quarter sales. The international pizza chain's same-store U.S. sales fell d1.9% compared to the same quarter last year – the first drop they've seen since 2011.
RESTAURANTS
MarketWatch

