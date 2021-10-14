Border Patrol returns Mexican National wanted for Murder to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a Mexican national, recently arrested in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, was sent back to Mexico for an outstanding warrant for murder.

“Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Sector Foreign Operations Branch routinely work with officials from the Government of Mexico – it is a longstanding partnership and seamless relationship in our region – and one that I’m very proud to embrace,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

“We will continue to work with our Mexican counterparts to repatriate wanted individuals across the border.”

Border Patrol agents who caught the man were alerted to his outstanding warrant for homicide in Mexico.











Officials say collaboration between the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station, Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) agents and authorities from the Government of Mexico confirmed the outstanding warrant and arranged the repatriation.

The 31-year-old Mexican national was turned over Wednesday to Mexican authorities at an El Paso area border crossing by El Paso Sector FOB agents.

