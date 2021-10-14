CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Smart: Others like Gabby Petito ‘deserve every bit as much to be found’

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
( KTVX ) — In 2002, one Utah girl captured the attention of thousands nationwide. Elizabeth Smart , just 14 at the time, was abducted from her bedroom in Salt Lake City and held captive for nine months until she was spotted in Sandy, Utah. Her abductors were then arrested and sentenced.

Gabby Petito’s family visits Florida memorial for first time

Smart now advocates for child safety and oversees a foundation named after her, which aims to “bring hope and end the victimization and exploitation of sexual assault through prevention, recovery, and advocacy.” She recently spoke out about the case of Gabby Petito .

Petito was reported missing in early September after she had been on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, for multiple months. Eight days after she was reported missing, Petito was found dead in Wyoming. A coroner recently revealed her cause of death was strangulation . Authorities are still searching for Laundrie , who is the only named person of interest in her case.

Gabby Petito’s mother joins Twitter to call for justice: ‘Mama bear is getting angry’

“I was alive. I came home,” Smart explained to Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris on their Facebook series Red Table Talk . “[Gabby’s story] tragically has not ended that way. But knowing what it’s like being on the other side and potentially what may have happened and what may have led up to her final moments and understanding probably a lot of what she was feeling, it’s heartbreaking.”

Smart said the worst part for her parents during her disappearance was “not knowing” whether she was alive. She recounts making a request to her kidnapper, saying that if he was going to rape and kill her, to “do it fairly close to my house because it was important to me that my parents find my body and know I hadn’t run away.”

Gabby Petito tells police she and Brian Laundrie had physical fight in newly released bodycam video

“When I think of Gabby Petito, when I think of all of these other victims, I feel like they still deserve every bit as much to be found so that their stories have an ending as well,” Smart told Pinkett Smith and Banfield Norris. At one point, Banfield Norris had to take a break to collect herself emotionally as Smart recounts her story.

    Gabby Petito mimics the way she said Brian Laundrie grabbed her
    This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
    Nichole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Bohemia, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Nicole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, speaks alongside, from left, Tara Petito, stepmother, Jim Schmidt, stepfather, and Joseph Petito, father, during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Bohemia, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Nicole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, holds back tears during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Bohemia, N.Y. Schmidt, along with Petito’s father and two step-parents, were recently tattooed in memory of their child with the words, “Let it be.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    People light candles along Blue Point Ave. in Blue Point, NY in memory of Gabby Petito, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Federal officials say Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, has been indicted for unauthorized use of a debit card. (Steve Pfost/Newsday via AP)
    Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers ride past media stationed at the entrance of the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Postcards sent to the family of Brian Laundrie’s sister by Gabby Petito. (Cassie Laundrie via ABC News)
    A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
    FBI agents and North Port Police flood the Florida home of Brian Laundrie. He is the only identified person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito. (WFLA’s Christine McLarty)
    This photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
    Authorities have discovered a body consistent with the description of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who has been missing since late August. (Courtesy of FBI Denver)
Rescue crews say Gabby Petito coverage led to discovery of missing man’s body in Wyoming

As the show continues, images and information about other missing people from across the country appear on the screen. Pinkett Smith applauded Smart’s efforts to bring attention to those in “marginalized communities that might not get the same amount of press as you got or Gabby got.”

“I believe that every single person deserves to have that attention in regards to being missing,” Pinkett Smith says. Smart adds, “Are they any less worthy? Has any less of a hole been left because they’re gone? No, they’re somebody.”

‘She’s giving us signs’: Gabby Petito’s family members mourn slain 22-year-old, say she’s ‘always with us’

Smart’s episode came shortly after Joe Petito, Gabby’s father, called on everyone to give “the same type of heightened awareness” to other missing people cases that Petito’s had received. Pinkett Smith commended his call, saying she thought it “was such a powerful message” and applauded their “strength, courage, compassion to think about others who are going through the same thing.”

During the episode, a former federal prosecutor, Laura Coates, joined the table. She told the others, “It breaks my heart to think about how many people, how many children, are wondering, are they enough for somebody to look for me?”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

