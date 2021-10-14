CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Cote: Could my new podcast here in Fargo mark the start of a holistically healthier life for you? Let's do this together.

Cover picture for the articleFARGO - Each week on The Wow Factor Podcast, I will share wellness events happening in the Fargo-Moorhead community. Everything from fitness and yoga classes, to sustainable food seminars, beauty events and much more! I'll also share my first hand experience at these local events and encourage you to join me in person. I'm really glad you're here and I'm so excited go on this journey with you.

The Wow Factor podcast is available exclusively on InForum and Spotify. On Sunday I took in a relaxing Yoga Flow class at Jasper Hotel, lead by Regina Thiel. This class is a great way to start the day and the sun beamed in through the 5th floor terrace of the hotel in downtown. The next Yoga class at Jasper Hotel will be on Sunday, October 31st at 10am hosted by Allison Grippe. Click here to sign up!
