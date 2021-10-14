Normalized Trading to Hurt Schwab (SCHW) in Q3 Earnings

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 15, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In second-quarter 2021, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected solid client asset balances and...

MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
Zacks.com

Solid Earnings and Economic Data Driving Markets: 5 Top Picks

Wall Street rebounded in the first half of October after a devastating September in which the major stock indexes witnessed the sharpest decline in a decade. October too is known for its fluctuating trading pattern. Despite this, month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 18th

CNFR - Free Report) is a insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days. RACE - Free Report) designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
Zacks.com

Winnebago (WGO) Warming Up to Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

WGO - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Oct 20, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $1.98 and $936.32 million, respectively. One of the leading recreational vehicle (RV) makers, Winnebago posted...
Zacks.com

Bear of the Day: Zscaler (ZS)

ZS - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that is one of the world’s leading providers of cloud-based security solutions. The stock has been very hot this year, up over 50% and hitting all-time highs last week. However, earnings estimates are ticking lower ahead of their report in December. Investors might want to lock in some gains, to avoid a nasty pullback before the year is out.
Zacks.com

Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was upbeat last week with the S&P 500 logging the biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rallied on earnings. The Dow Jones (up 1.58%) and the Nasdaq (up 2.18%) were also notable winners last week. Oil prices staged a rally last week, with United States Oil Fund...
Zacks.com

Washington Federal (WAFD) Stock Up 2.2% on Q4 Earnings Beat

WAFD - Free Report) gained 2.2% since the announcement of fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 (ended Sep 30) results late last week. Quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents. The figure reflects a year-over-year jump of 60%. Results primarily benefited from an...
Zacks.com

State Street (STT) Stock Up on Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat

STT - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92. Also, the bottom line was 37.9% higher than the prior-year level. The stock gained 1.2% in pre-market trading, reflecting investors’ bullish sentiments over its robust quarterly performance. The full-day trading session...
Zacks.com

Profit-Taking to Start a New Trading Week

After a strong trading week last week, culminating in gains Friday from +0.5% (Nasdaq) to +1.1% (Dow), some profit-taking appears to be the move in Monday pre-markets. The Dow is down -190 points, the S&P 500 is -25 and the Nasdaq -75 points. We’re not seeing any breaking headlines from economic reports nor major earnings releases directly taking aim at high market valuations, which is why this selling period looks temporary.
Zacks.com

Dow (DOW) Warms Up to Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

DOW - Free Report) is scheduled to come up with third-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell on Oct 21. The company’s third-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of cost-reduction initiatives, higher prices and strong demand across a number of end markets. However, plant turnaround costs are likely to have affected its performance.
Zacks.com

Badger Meter's (BMI) Q3 Earnings Beat on Top-Line Growth

BMI - Free Report) reported healthy third-quarter 2021 results, with both the bottom line and top line surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Solid demand environment, record order momentum across its diverse portfolio of innovative water solutions, and recovering market trends post the lockdown in the face of widespread supply chain shortages and delays boosted its performance. In response to the solid results, shares of the Milwaukee, WI-based controls products manufacturer jumped 2.9% to close at $103.65 on Oct 15.
Zacks.com

Focus on Q3 Earnings Season: Global Week Ahead

NFLX - Free Report) "In total, this week will bring results from more than 200 companies, including 73 S&P 500 members. "This week’s lineup of results will give us fresh insights on the most important issue weighing on the earnings picture at present, namely:. - Inflationary trends and. - Developments...
Zacks.com

5 Best Performing Stocks of the S&P 500 ETF Last Week

C - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs (. BAC - Free Report) came up with an earnings beat last week. Freight deliverer J.B. Hunt Transport Services (. JBHT - Free Report) reported stronger-than-expected profits while Alcoa (. A - Free Report) beat earnings expectations and announced a dividend payment and...
Zacks.com

Bull of the Day: Rocket Companies (RKT)

RKT - Free Report) is a Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) that consists of personal finance and consumer service brands. Some popular segments include Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Auto and Rocket Loans. The company debuted last year when it had its IPO in August of 2020. Since then, the stock...
Zacks.com

Unifi (UFI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release

UFI - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com

Investors Return to ETFs: 5 Hot Picks of Last Week

After a few shaky weeks, Wall Street saw strength last week, with the major benchmarks ending in green. A slew of strong corporate earnings, especially from the banking sector and many others, coupled with an upbeat retail sales data rekindled investors’ interest in the stock market. A surprise rise in...
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: Universal Health Services (UHS) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

UHS - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
