Jonah Hill loves how he looks and isn’t interested in what anyone else has to say about it, respectfully. The actor posted a succinct message to his Instagram account on Wednesday letting both his fans and haters know that he would appreciate if his physique was no longer a topic of public conversation. “I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body ❤️,” he wrote in the Notes app screenshot. “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.” This isn’t the first time Hill has shared a message on his Instagram about embracing how he looks and learning to love himself at every size. Last month, he shared a photo of his latest tattoo—a reimagining of the Body Glove logo that instead says “Body Love” on his upper shoulder blade.

