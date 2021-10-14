CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPPD arrests duo as traffic stop turns into drug bust

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C37EH_0cRP0LPR00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An early Wednesday morning traffic stop by El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers, leads to the discovery of drugs and the arrest of a couple.

According to EPPD, on Wednesday at 4:14 A.M., a Patrol Officer from the Westside Regional Command Center noticed a black 2001 Toyota Celica with a license plate light that was out, so the Officer
stopped the vehicle and met with the driver and passenger.

The driver, 36-year old Harley Edward Bell, did not give his identification to the Officer. The Officer also noticed a knife on the passenger’s lap, and an additional unit arrived to assist.

Police say that when Bell and the passenger, 33-year old Valerie Hernandez, exited the car, officers noticed drug paraphernalia where the Hernandez had been sitting and a folded up paper.

“The investigation revealed Hernandez was in possession of .48 grams of Methamphetamine, and Bell had multiple traffic warrants,” EPPD officials added.

Hernandez was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession Group 1 Under 1 gram, a State Jail Felony, and was released on a $1,500 PR Bond issued by Magistrate Judge Acosta.

Bell was booked on four outstanding municipal traffic warrants.

Comments / 6

Jesse Moon
4d ago

So, the girl with drugs gets a PR bond and the guy with traffic warrants gets booked. Wow, our system at it's finest!

Reply(2)
4
 

KTSM

KTSM

