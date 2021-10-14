Threat puts school into lockdown, student in custody

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Northmont High School students are back in session Thursday after a threat caused the school to go into lockdown.

Clayton Police received a threat against the high school Thursday afternoon and immediately locked the entire area down. After an initial investigation and more information was gathered the order was reduced from a lockdown to a shelter in place. Police determined the threat was not credible and, “was the result of a poor decision by a student,” according to Jenny Wand, Northmont City Schools Information Officer.

The school district said the student is currently in the custody.

Wand said, “We are extremely proud of how our students and staff quickly reacted and we’re thankful for our relationship with law enforcement and the quick response to make sure everyone stayed safe.”

