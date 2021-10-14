CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clayton, OH

Threat puts school into lockdown, student in custody

By Paul Rodzinka
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7vnM_0cRP0HsX00

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Northmont High School students are back in session Thursday after a threat caused the school to go into lockdown.

Clayton Police received a threat against the high school Thursday afternoon and immediately locked the entire area down. After an initial investigation and more information was gathered the order was reduced from a lockdown to a shelter in place. Police determined the threat was not credible and, “was the result of a poor decision by a student,” according to Jenny Wand, Northmont City Schools Information Officer.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

The school district said the student is currently in the custody.

Wand said, “We are extremely proud of how our students and staff quickly reacted and we’re thankful for our relationship with law enforcement and the quick response to make sure everyone stayed safe.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WDTN

Ohio homicide victim identified 32 years later

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide victim in Marion County has been identified 32 years later.   According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a male victim was found in the Flat Run Creek area in July of 1989. Deputies were unable to immediately identify the man, and the case went cold for […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Donate blood to support Beavercreek fire and police

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek Fire and Police Departments are engaged in a battle of the Badges on Monday, October 18. From 1 to 7 pm, you can donate blood to vote for your favorite department at Peace Lutheran Church at 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road, the Beavercreek Police Department said in a post on Facebook. The […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Investigation into Woodman Park Apartments fire underway, no injuries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were on scene Monday morning at Woodman Park Apartments after a call was placed for a fully involved fire near Woodman Drive and US-35. The call came in around 9:30 Monday morning. When crews arrived they found flames showing from an apartment. “It’s fairly rare for this early in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Clayton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Clayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Families displaced in Troy apartment fire

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy Fire Department Crews were dispatched to a two-alarm fire on Franklin Street at around 1:20 am Monday. Crews had been called for a kitchen fire, but by the time they arrived, the flames had already taken over the first floor and quickly climbed to the second. Chief Matthew Simmons with […]
WDTN

Fire forces 2 from Sidney duplex

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire in the attic of a Sidney duplex forced two people from their home Friday. Fire crews were called to the home in the 500 block of Addy Avenue just after 10 pm Friday. In a release, Sidney Fire & Emergency Services said everyone made it out of the building […]
WDTN

Dayton FD honors lieutenants, paramedics

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department held a formal ceremony Monday to recognize four members recently given new ranks. These four members have been recognized during informal ceremonies during the past two months, a release by the Dayton Fire Department said, however, this event provided the opportunity to formally honor their achievements.   […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northmont High School
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 2,800 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Monday, Oct. 18, the state is reporting a total of 1,499,485(+2,810) cases, leading to 77,390(+264) total hospitalizations and 9,860(+25) ICU admissions. A total of 6,408,679 — or 54.83% of the state’s population — have at least started […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Crews respond to Jefferson Twp. house fire

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Calumet Lane in Dayton around 1:35 pm on Sunday, October 17, Regional Dispatch said. According to Sgt. Thomas with Regional Dispatch, the fire began in the laundry room of a single-story house.  All the occupants were able to escape […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WDTN

UD requiring COVID vaccinations for faculty, staff, student employees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton is requiring faculty, staff and student employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The university said in an email that all employees must submit a record of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 8 or submit an exemption by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 24 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Child advocacy centers in need of donations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CARE House and the Ohio Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers hosted state legislators and local law enforcement members to raise funds and awareness on Monday, October 18, 2021 CARE House, at 410 Valley St in Dayton, is an advocacy center for child victims of abuse and neglect. The organization’s purpose is […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

COVID-19 deaths for Ohioans under 50 at all time high

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio saw its highest levels ever of covid-19 deaths among those under the age of 50 in September. “The number one age group getting infected with COVID right now is in the age range between 30-39 years old followed closely by those between 40-49 years old,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein with […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Pending holidays may cause spike in COVID-19 cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Concerns over pending holiday gatherings are rising with cold weather starting to push people indoors. Some health leaders say relying only on vaccines for health safety may not be the best idea. Chief Medical Officer of Miami Valley Hospital, Dr. Roberto Colon, said it is too early to predict what the holidays […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 2,500 new cases, 65 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Sunday, Oct. 17, the state is reporting a total of 1,496,675 (+2,515) cases, leading to 77,126 total hospitalizations (+65) and 9,835 IC admissions (+3). A total of 6,406,820 — or 54.81% of the state’s […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

1K+
Followers
775
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy