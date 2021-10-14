CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Berry gets dramatic make-under in ‘Bruised’ trailer

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalle Berry has delivered a knock-out transformation. The 55-year-old actress — who is known for her glamorous red carpet appearances — has undergone a dramatic make-under to play a down-and-out MMA fighter in her upcoming film, “Bruised.”. The sports drama — which also marks Berry’s directorial debut — is set...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

