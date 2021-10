AUSTIN, Texas — With vaccines for kids and more booster shots expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks, the City of Austin is adding more community health workers. A community health worker is someone who goes into underserved communities to have conversations with people and connect them with health resources. The City only has a few of those workers now, but through local and federal funding, they are hiring 17 more.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO