Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night.

The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look.

For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a stiletto heel reaching roughly five inches in height. She rocked a similar metallic pair of heels when hitting the red carpet in Italy last month .

Haddish’s shoe style ranges from casual footwear to embellished heels. The actress tends to gear toward top brands like Brian Atwood and Giuseppe Zanotti while her comfort side includes Uggs and Converse. Now that more in-person events are happening, more personalities have been donning high heels again. From Jennifer Lopez during her visit to Venice, Italy, to Heidi Klum and Chloe Bailey, celebrities are proving tall stilettos are coming back to red carpets.

