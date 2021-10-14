$53 Million to Finger Lakes Region to Help in Opioid Epidemic

New York Attorney General Letitia James continued her statewide ‘HealNY’ tour of New York state Thursday with a stop in Rochester, where she announced that she will deliver up to $53 million to the Finger Lakes Region to combat the opioid epidemic. The funds come from different settlements Attorney General James has negotiated following her March 2019 lawsuit against the various manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid crisis. Attorney General James’ tour will make stops in dozens of New York counties throughout the month of October, with up to $1.5 billion in funds going to counties across New York state.