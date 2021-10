Week 6 may have been the most thrilling week of a college football season that’s been full of ups and downs and no unanimous QB1. It’s been interesting to watch just how many potential Heisman contenders have fallen out of the race—and which ones may not even be starters on their respective teams at all by the end of the season. To say things have been “shaken up” midway through the season is an understatement.

