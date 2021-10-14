CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VP Dines at the Dabney for Second Gentleman’s Birthday

By Jessica Sidman
Washingtonian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff celebrated his 57th birthday last night with dinner at the Dabney, Politico Playbook first reported. The restaurant, known for its Mid-Atlantic ingredients and wood-hearth cooking, has consistent ranked at the very top of Washingtonian‘s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The Dabney...

Washingtonian.com

Bidens Do Date Night at Swanky DC Italian Restaurant Fiola Mare

Joe and Jill Biden dined at Fiola Mare last night for their first DC restaurant date night since moving into the White House. Fabio Trabocchi’s Italian seafood destination in Georgetown is also a favorite of the Obamas, among other political VIPs and celebs ranging from Ivanka Trump to Oprah. A...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Elite Daily

Kamala Harris Shared The Cutest Birthday Tweet For Her 2nd Gentleman

Romantic love is so beautiful, especially when its between two people who’ve been there for one another through thick and thin — like Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. The two have been married for almost a decade now, and it seems like they just fell in love yesterday. Plus, they know how to show appreciation for one another: Kamala Harris' 2021 birthday tweet for Doug Emhoff is so cute, it’ll melt your heart. If that’s not relationship goals, I don’t know what is.
CELEBRITIES
Washingtonian.com

Inside José Andrés’s Minibar Reopening, a New Japanese Frontier

Reviving a restaurant from pandemic hibernation is nothing like flicking a switch. Chefs are tasked with finding staff during a nationwide shortage. They must create menus and source ingredients while being snarled by broken supply chains and soaring prices. And they are expected to meet diners’ before-times expectations. But reopening a boundary-pushing, luxe tasting room like José Andrés’s Minibar after a 19 month closure? That is another challenge entirely.
RESTAURANTS
Washingtonian.com

Where to Snag a Tasty Breakfast Burrito Around DC

Breakfast burrito fans know to head to Miguel Angel Palacios’s stand at the SW Farmers Market on Saturdays. A flattop grill produces made-to-order burritos stuffed with combinations like chorizo, eggs, tater tots, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, gooey cheeses, and salsa verde, or there’s a veggie version with spinach and mushrooms. Match it with Zeke’s Coffee for a weekend wakeup.
RESTAURANTS
Washingtonian.com

FRESHFARM Feast

$150 General Admission; $250 Deluxe Admission (includes curated market goodie bag) DC’s original farm-to-table event is back! Get your ticket to the FRESHFARM Feast and celebrate the Mid-Atlantic region’s Fall harvest and the hard-working farmers that feed us throughout the year. Gather outdoors on the rooftop of The LINE Hotel in Adams Morgan and enjoy the views of Rock Creek Park in autumn and a panorama of DC’s most iconic buildings. Indulge in artisan cocktails and small bites from some of DC’s most acclaimed chefs. With oysters, a live fire roast, regional music, and a curated auction of unique experiences, the spirit and flavors of Fall will set the stage for a night to remember! Claim your ticket today to join in this intimate celebration and advance FRESHFARM’s mission of promoting food access, education, and equity in the Washington, DC Metro Area.
WASHINGTON, DC
Orlando Sentinel

Fine-dining and fulfillment fuel Posto Pizza’s premium pies | Review

“This meatball reminds me of my grandmother’s,” my companion said, smiling down at the vast spread in front of us. Colorful chopped panzanella salad ($8) with bright tomatoes and briny olives and chewy hunks of bread; two lovely pizzas, charred crusts bubbly, laden with thin-sliced meats, bitter arugula, creamy goat cheese and more. There was wine and water and, of course, soda. You can’t have ...
ORLANDO, FL
Post-Star

VP Harris remembers Colin Powell

Vice President Kamala Harris remembered Colin Powell on Monday after the former secretary of state passed away from complications of coronavirus. Harris, traveling to Las Vegas to visit Nellis Air Force Base, told reporters that Powell was "an incredible American, the epitome of what it means to be strong."
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Philly's Dine Latino Restaurant Week kicks off

Dine Latino Restaurant Week kicks off today. As if you needed an excuse to go out to eat, this year's event aims to promote and support restaurants recovering from pandemic-driven interruptions. What's happening:. Latino-owned restaurants across the city are participating in the event put on by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic...
RESTAURANTS
Washingtonian.com

This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us Friday, October 15 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Wondering about the state of fine dining in DC? Curious about fall and winter restaurant openings? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her Friday morning for an answer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Washingtonian.com

She Loves Me Is Opening a Capitol Hill Store for Bouquets and Houseplants

After She Loves Me owner Holley Simmons closed her Petworth flower shop earlier this year, the florist decided to plant a larger version of the blooms boutique in Eckington. But when Rose’s Luxury and Little Pearl restauranteur Aaron Silverman showed her the vacant area in front of his new Capitol Hill catering kitchen, Simmons opted to open a second, more intimate storefront as well. “We’ll definitely be competing for smells,” says Simmons. The Barracks Row location of She Loves Me opens on Saturday, October 16 with colorful bouquets and curated goods.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Washingtonian.com

Washington’s Most Powerful Women 2021

Power in Washington is a complicated thing to quantify. Some people have it by virtue of the office they hold. Others maintain it by virtue of their reputations, no matter what their business card might read. And in a political city, many of the most powerful among us owe their clout to voters—either the constituents who elect them directly or the national electorate who picks the government every four years.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Report: The Trump Hotel Could Finally Be Sold

The Wall Street Journal reports Donald Trump’s company is close to making a deal to sell the lease on its DC hotel for over $370 million. Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group is pursuing the deal, and is in discussions with hotel operators like Hilton about taking over management of the property. CGI is one of about a dozen interested parties, among them pension funds, foreign government funds and high net-worth individuals. The General Services Administration, which owns the property, will have to approve any party that wants to take over the lease.
U.S. POLITICS

