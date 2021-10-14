VP Dines at the Dabney for Second Gentleman’s Birthday

$150 General Admission; $250 Deluxe Admission (includes curated market goodie bag) DC’s original farm-to-table event is back! Get your ticket to the FRESHFARM Feast and celebrate the Mid-Atlantic region’s Fall harvest and the hard-working farmers that feed us throughout the year. Gather outdoors on the rooftop of The LINE Hotel in Adams Morgan and enjoy the views of Rock Creek Park in autumn and a panorama of DC’s most iconic buildings. Indulge in artisan cocktails and small bites from some of DC’s most acclaimed chefs. With oysters, a live fire roast, regional music, and a curated auction of unique experiences, the spirit and flavors of Fall will set the stage for a night to remember! Claim your ticket today to join in this intimate celebration and advance FRESHFARM’s mission of promoting food access, education, and equity in the Washington, DC Metro Area.

