Environment

Metro Detroit Weather: Flooding a concern as heavy rain returns

By Derek Kevra
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Stop me if you've heard this one before but more wet weather is on the way for Metro Detroit in the next 36 hours. And, once again, flooding is a concern. Beginning around dinner time Thursday, spotty rain and possibly even a thunderstorm is likely across Southeastern Michigan. The rain cells won't be too widespread, but there is a chance that some could bring heavy rounds of rain that continue through dinner to around sunset (near 7 PM).

#Heavy Rain#Water Table#Extreme Weather#Metro Detroit Weather#Detroit#Fox 2 Weather Authority
