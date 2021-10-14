Metro Detroit Weather: Flooding a concern as heavy rain returns

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stop me if you've heard this one before but more wet weather is on the way for Metro Detroit in the next 36 hours. And, once again, flooding is a concern. Beginning around dinner time Thursday, spotty rain and possibly even a thunderstorm is likely across Southeastern Michigan. The rain cells won't be too widespread, but there is a chance that some could bring heavy rounds of rain that continue through dinner to around sunset (near 7 PM).