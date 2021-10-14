CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awake NY Updates the Vans Sk8-Hi in New Collaboration

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
Vans has a collaborative sneaker collection with Awake NY on the way.

Hitting shelves tomorrow is the Awake NY x Vans Sk8-Hi capsule, which includes three new iterations of the classic skateboarding shoe. According to the West Coast skatewear brand, the collab merges Vans’ signature California style with Awake NY’s New York roots.

Fans will have the option to choose between three iterations of the collab. One pair is executed in blue and red hues while the other comes in a green and blue color scheme. The final pair is dressed in contrasting pink and black colors.

Unlike standard Sk8-Hi releases, this trio features a Batik swatch fabric on the upper that features a wax-resistant dye and a digitally printed checkerboard pattern towards the heel to give the shoes a worn-in look out of the box. Adding to the design are suede overlay panels at the forefoot along with Awake NY branding debossed on the lateral side. Completing the design is a white vulcanized midsole.

“It’s exciting that Awake NY can serve as a conduit between the East and West Coasts. A partner like Vans truly complements us, and vice versa,” says Awake NY founder Angelo Baque. “As with all our collaborations, the community is the foundation. We’re looking forward to working with Fresh Youth Initiatives, and Children of Promise, NY. With the power of Vans, Greenhouse, and Foot Locker behind us, we’re truly able to make a difference.”

The Awake NY x Vans Sk8-Hi styles will be released tomorrow at Awakenyclothing.com followed by the Greenhouse app on Oct. 20. The collab will also be available at Footlocker.com on Oct. 22. Each pair will retail for $90.

Footwear News

Reebok Collaborates With Keith Haring’s Iconic Artwork on Sneakers That Pop

Reebok has tapped the artwork of Keith Haring for a collection featuring five different sneakers. Haring was a New York graffiti artist who rose to fame in the 1980s. His work is known for vibrant colors and animated imagery. Reebok’s lineup for the partnership, releasing on Oct. 22, include the Classic Leather, Classic Leather Legacy AZ, Club C, Club C Legacy and GL 6000 silhouettes. The Club C Legacy sneaker has a red leather upper with contrasting gray rubber midsole. The design displays the “Three Eyed Monster” drawing in black by Haring on the outside of the shoe. Gray shoelace eye...
