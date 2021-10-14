CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

North Dakota Outdoors: How you can help avoid a vehicle-deer collision

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK -- The fall season is typically when more deer are on the move and that also may increase your chances for a vehicle-deer collision. “We can have deer-vehicle collisions throughout the year, but the majority of our deer-vehicle collisions are going to be in the fall months, October, November. And that's typically when we have our peak deer movement in the state," says Marty Egeland, a North Dakota Game and Fish Department education coordinator.

