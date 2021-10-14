Please Enable JavaScript

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

By Tom Walsh
Hollywood News
 4 days ago

WTAJ

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some condemned as being transphobic. The employee, who wasn’t named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix statement said. “We understand this […]
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Projects ‘Squid Game’ Will Generate $891 Million in Value, According to Leaked Data

“Squid Game,” the hyper-buzzy Korean drama that has become Netflix’s biggest-ever TV show, is on track to deliver an astounding payback for the streaming service, according to the company’s internal estimates. Netflix paid $21.4 million for the nine-episode series, which premiered four weeks ago, and the company estimates “Squid Game” will deliver more than 40 times that — an estimated $891 million — in what it calls “impact value,” Bloomberg reported Saturday evening, citing confidential internal data that someone provided to the outlet. The proprietary metric is a measure of a title’s economic contribution to Netflix based on subscriber viewing. Netflix declined...
TV SERIES
AFP

Free speech or hate speech? Netflix at eye of LGBTQ storm

Netflix has been plunged into America's culture wars by a Dave Chappelle comedy special that raises concerns about free speech and censorship but has been slammed by its own employees as transphobic. In "The Closer," boundary-pushing mega-star Chappelle responds to critics who have accused him of mocking transgender people in the past by asserting that "gender is a fact" and accusing LGBTQ people of being "too sensitive." "In our country you can shoot and kill" a Black man, "but you'd better not hurt a gay person's feelings," says the stand-up comic, who is Black. While the show has been condemned by LGBTQ groups -- including GLAAD, which cited studies linking stereotypes about minorities to real-world harm -- Netflix has so far stood firm, insisting the show will not be taken down.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

'The Batman' trailer unveils Pattinson in dark, violent turn

Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson’s Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys despite being outnumbered and his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets.The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, with Pattinson’s voice saying about the Bat-Signal: “Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”The trailer teases multiple iconic characters, including Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Batman’s muscle car Batmobile tearing up the streets and emerging from explosions unscathed.The trailer opens with a scene of police arresting a man in a cafe. The milk in his coffee is swirled into a question mark, the calling card of Batman’s nemesis The Riddler.Later in the footage, Pattinson’s voice is heard describing the situation in Gotham City: "This is a powder keg. The Riddler’s the match.”"The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4.
MOVIES
KTLA

Facebook hiring in Europe to build ‘metaverse’ that connects people virtually

Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control over people’s online lives. The company said in a blog post Sunday that those […]
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

There is a long history of racist and predatory advertising in Australia. This is why targeted ads could be a problem

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains racist images and advertising slogans. The internet has provided advertisers with the ability to fly below the radar of public accountability. This is because online ads are visible only to targeted individuals on their personal devices. However history indicates that public accountability is crucial because advertisers have an established record of using harmful stereotypes and targeting vulnerable populations. The Australian Ad Observatory in collaboration with the Centre for Global Indigenous Futures will investigate how targeted advertising online is affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with this in mind. We will...
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Have you been seeing a lot of red flag emojis on social media? Here's why.

We love emojis. These modern-day hieroglyphics are the statement jewelry of punctuation in the digital age. Nothing quite drives a message home better than the clapping hands going between words in ALL CAPS, am I right? And who doesn't appreciate receiving a quick skull to indicate that your joke was so funny, the other person is, in fact, dead.
INTERNET
Public Safety
Variety

Cineteca di Bologna Announces Restorations to Mark Pasolini, Rosi Centenaries

The Cineteca di Bologna, which runs Il Cinema Ritrovato – the other major European event dedicated to heritage film alongside the Lumière Fest in Lyon – has announced a slate of upcoming releases to mark the centenaries of Pier Paolo Pasolini and Francesco Rosi. These include Pasolini’s “”Uccellacci et Uccellini”” (“”The Hawks and the Sparrows”,” 1966) and ““Il Vangelo Secondo Matteo”” (““The Gospel According to St Matthew”,” 1964) and Francesco Rosi’s “”C’era una Volta”” (“”More than a Miracle”,” 1967). Other notable works aiming for a 2022 release in time for the Cannes, Bologna and Lumière festivals include Vittorio de Sica’s Oscar-winning...
MOVIES
Hollywood News

‘For Roger’ review: Dir. Aaron Bartuska [Grimmfest 2021]

Prepare to feel all kinds of nostalgic feelings for both the early 2000s and Mini-DV tapes in For Roger, an unusual hybrid of mumblecore, indie drama, and found footage, with the added extra of a masked monster. Presenting a very different take on the concept of a horror film, For Roger is directed by newcomer Aaron Bartuska and proves them to be an intriguing new voice. It stars a cluster of Bartuska’s friends who also happen to have a passion for acting; the story unfolds within the confines of a creepy cabin in the woods. The cabin was the holiday location of choice for Roger (Michael Andrusiewicz) and his recently deceased girlfriend Clara (Jenna Gibilisco). Still mourning her loss, Roger decides to take one more trip to the old haunt. Armed with a collection of mini DV tapes and a camcorder, he holes up and watches tape after tape of their time away and takes a trip down memory lane. Watching the footage back, Roger is confronted by some stark realisations about his relationship, and then he discovers that their time alone was being observed by a sinister watcher (Nicholas Paparo). A watcher who may still be waiting for Roger.
MOVIES
Variety

Rome’s MIA Market Wraps Watershed Edition as ‘Fireworks’ and ‘Gold War’ Tie for Drama Project Prize

Rome’s MIA Market for TV series, feature films, documentaries and factual content wrapped a watershed 7th edition on Sunday, having boosted its standing on the global calendar as a prominent emerging industry hub in Europe. In a significant indicator of the Eternal City’s Oct. 13-17 event’s restart relevance MIA (the acronym stands for Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or International Audiovisual Market), organizers on the final day announced a total of 2,000 industry executives from 56 countries, all of whom attended the new-concept market in-person, while there were only 46 online attendees, mostly from Asia and Latin America due to coronavirus constraints that...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Netflix Talent to Support Employee Protest of Dave Chappelle

A rally in support of the Netflix trans employee walkout on Oct. 20, dubbed “Stand Up in Solidarity,” will present co-CEO Ted Sarandos with a list of “firm asks” and feature a PSA from stars including Angelica Ross, Jonathan Van Ness, Jameela Jamil, Eureka O’Hara and Colton Haynes. Organized by activist Ashlee Marie Preston, the in-person rally will take place on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Netflix’s EPIC building in Hollywood and will feature creators, grassroots organizers and public figures coming together “to underscore the importance of responsible content offerings that prioritize the safety and dignity of all marginalized communities,” according...
ADVOCACY
Deadline

Newly Launched Distributor Decal Buys Ron Perlman Thriller ‘The Last Victim’

EXCLUSIVE: Decal, the recently launched film label, has acquired U.S. rights to Naveen A. Chathapuram’s thriller The Last Victim and will release it theatrically day-and-date in the first quarter of 2022. The pic stars Ron Perlman, Ali Larter (Resident Evil) and Ralph Ineson (The Green Knight). Set in rural America, it follows a band of modern-day outlaws pursued by an aging sheriff after a crime goes wrong. The pic is based on a story by Chathapuram and Doc Justin and was written by Ashley James Louis. Producers are Vicky Gong, Todd Berger, Nicholas Burnett, Chathapuram, Luke Daniels, Charles Leslie, Graem Luis, Joseph...
MOVIES
Hollywood News

‘Memoria’ with Tilda Swinton gets a street date following festival success

After premiering at this year’s Cannes Film Festival back in the summer, and then, more recently at the London Film Festival, which has just rounded off in the capital, Memoria, starring Tilda Swinton, has been confirmed for a January release date. Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s film will land through Sovereign Film Distribution...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Shaken, stirred: Mark Strong ‘blew Bond audition after drink with Daniel Craig’

The actor Mark Strong has revealed he fluffed an audition to be a Bond villain because he went out drinking the night before with Daniel Craig. Strong – best known for his roles as Lord Henry Blackwood in Sherlock Holmes, Merlin in the Kingsman films and Daniel Milton in the medical drama Temple – said he was up for a role as a villain in a Pierce Brosnan 007 movie, but a night out with Brosnan’s eventual successor scuppered his chances.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

YouTube Star Connor Franta Is Ready to Stop Talking About Himself: ‘There’s Only So Much You Could Say’

Connor Franta shot to internet stardom as a YouTube personality. Since launching his channel in 2010, Franta, who was born and raised in Minnesota but moved to Los Angeles in 2013, has amassed more than 20 million followers across his social platforms. Franta, 29, is also a writer, a photographer and an LGBTQ advocate. His new and third book, “House Fires,” is a collection of essays, photos and poems about dating, sex, relationships and his struggles with depression. I caught up with Franta at Sightglass Coffee in Los Angeles. How did you come up with the title of the book? It’s something that’s...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

