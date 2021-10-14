Please Enable JavaScript

Prepare to feel all kinds of nostalgic feelings for both the early 2000s and Mini-DV tapes in For Roger, an unusual hybrid of mumblecore, indie drama, and found footage, with the added extra of a masked monster. Presenting a very different take on the concept of a horror film, For Roger is directed by newcomer Aaron Bartuska and proves them to be an intriguing new voice. It stars a cluster of Bartuska’s friends who also happen to have a passion for acting; the story unfolds within the confines of a creepy cabin in the woods. The cabin was the holiday location of choice for Roger (Michael Andrusiewicz) and his recently deceased girlfriend Clara (Jenna Gibilisco). Still mourning her loss, Roger decides to take one more trip to the old haunt. Armed with a collection of mini DV tapes and a camcorder, he holes up and watches tape after tape of their time away and takes a trip down memory lane. Watching the footage back, Roger is confronted by some stark realisations about his relationship, and then he discovers that their time alone was being observed by a sinister watcher (Nicholas Paparo). A watcher who may still be waiting for Roger.

