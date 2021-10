The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will vote to hold anyone who defies its subpoenas in criminal contempt, a leading member said Tuesday. Rep. Adam Schiff put Attorney General Merrick Garland in the hot seat as he made the clearest threat yet to allies of former President Donald Trump that the Democratic-led panel will seek action from the Justice Department if they don't cooperate.

