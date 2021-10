If you are looking for somewhere new to eat in Katy, here are several restaurants that have recently opened as well as some that are soon coming soon. has reopened its location at 24515 I-10, Katy. Old Chicago is known for craft beers, Sicilian pepperoni rolls and Italian nachos. 281-347-0090. www.oldchicago.com.

KATY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO