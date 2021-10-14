Bridge Card system temporarily going down this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Bridge Card system will be down from late Saturday to early Sunday.

From 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday, the system will be down as it goes through an upgrade, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a Thursday release.

During that time, residents will not be able to redeem Electronic Benefit Transfer Cards loaded with food assistance, cash assistance and Women, Infant and Children benefits, officials say.

The cards will be able to be used again starting 11 a.m. Sunday.

The state will be switching the Bridge Card system over to a new provider.

