Carl Nassib, NFL’s first openly gay active player, has revealed that he is dating someone “awesome.” In his first official interview since coming out in June, Nassib said: “I met an awesome guy. He’s the best.” But the football player refused to reveal his partner’s identity.Nassib said he realised that he identified as a gay man only four years ago. He also told the hosts of Blue Wire’s Comeback Stories podcast that he wanted to establish himself in the National Football League before coming out.Speaking about his single life, he told the hosts he felt like there was something...

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO