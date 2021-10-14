CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Jack won’t travel to London, out for Jaguars-Dolphins

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jaguars will be without one of their key defensive pieces for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Jacksonville announced linebacker Myles Jack will not travel to London with the team and is out for Week Six. Jack has been dealing with a back injury and did not participate in practice...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
NFL
Hogs Haven

NFL Week 6: Sunday Morning Football in London: Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The NFL didn’t play any games in London last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They made their return to the last week with a game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. Today the loyal fans in London get a thriller between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Roger Goodell continues to send the leagues best teams overseas to expand the international fanbase!
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Dolphins vs. Jaguars prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the London NFL game in Week 6

Dolphins -3.5 (-110) Over/Under: 45.5 (Over -110, Under -110) The Dolphins and Jaguars both enter this game with sub-.500 records against the spread. That said, the Jaguars have failed to cover in each of their last five October games. However, history favors Jacksonville in this series. The underdog has covered in each of their last three meetings dating back to 2015.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars Week 6 injury report: LB Myles Jack not seen at practice after sustaining oblique injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury report for Week 6’s game in London against the Miami Dolphins and only two players missed practice on Wednesday. One of those players was linebacker Myles Jack, who left Week 5’s game against Tennessee early with an oblique injury and wasn’t seen Wednesday. The other player to miss Wednesday’s session was receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who missed practice for a personal matter that wasn’t injury-related.
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars' Brandon Linder, Myles Jack suffer injuries against Titans

It was a costly loss for the Jaguars Sunday against Tennessee: Starting center Brandon Linder and linebacker Myles Jack were both forced out of the game in the second half with injuries and did not return. Linder suffered a knee injury and had to be carted off in the fourth...
NFL
phinphanatic.com

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Injury Report Week 6 – Howard and Parker OUT

The Miami Dolphins have ruled out cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker for their London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This means the Dolphins will be without their best cornerback and (arguably) their best wide receiver for the game. I don’t know that this even needs to be said, but that’s obviously not ideal. This game is one that many Miami fans are hoping will be a turning point for the team. Doing so without these two guys is going to be a little more difficult. DeVante Parker missed last week’s game as well, while Xavien Howard played but was obviously not at full strength. The team’s other top cornerback, Bryon Jones is listed as questionable but expected to play. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are going to be looking to capitalize on the Dolphins’ banged-up secondary.
NFL
NBC Sports

Dolphins won’t have Xavien Howard or DeVante Parker in London

The Dolphins expect to have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup, but their bid for a win in London on Sunday morning is going to take place without a couple of key players. Miami has ruled out cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker for their Week Six game...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jaguars take green dot away from Myles Jack

Linebacker Myles Jack is one of the few bright spots on the Jacksonville defense. And he’d been entrusted with the green dot on his helmet, meaning that he hears the play call from the sideline and relays it to the huddle. On Sunday, the Jaguars removed the green dot from...
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: CBS - national broadcast. The broadcast crew includes Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline). Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins...
NFL
cbs12.com

Dolphins hope Sunday' s London game inspires a win over the Jaguars

LONDON (CBS12) — Chicken wings and nachos, with all the fixins, may just be Sunday's breakfast for Miami Dolphins fans. The 1-4 Dolphins will play a game in London for the fifth time in their history, desperate for a win over the 0-5 Jacksonville Jaguars. "To be in London and...
NFL
Palm Beach Interactive

Postgame review: Jaguars end losing streak, beat Dolphins in London on Matthew Wright kick

TOTTENHAM, England — Welcome to England, where the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off at 2:30 p.m. local time, or 9:30 a.m. in Florida. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start after missing three games with fractured ribs. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will make the sixth start of his NFL career.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

What channel is the NFL London game on today? TV schedule, live stream for Dolphins vs. Jaguars in Week 6

In the second game of the International Series, Week 6 will include a London game played between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams are looking to salvage their seasons with little time left on the proverbial clock. What are the live streaming options, and what channel can you watch this NFL London game today? Check below for all the information you need.
NFL

