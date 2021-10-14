Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones, Joe Thuney remain out of practice Thursday

The Chiefs injury report on Thursday looks similar to the one they turned in on Wednesday and that means a handful of starters remain off the field in Kansas City. The team said that wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), defensive end Chris Jones (wrist), and left guard Joe Thuney (hand) will remain out of practice on Thursday. Hill and Thuney were both injured in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills, although Thuney remained in the game with a cast after fracturing his hand.