Mayor Sean Drinkwine said he believes in the 'right to freedom' during a discussion of mask and vaccination mandates. After noting that many people have asked for his opinion on the topic, Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine spoke out against COVID-19 mask and vaccination mandates at the close of a City Council meeting. "I have always been a person that believes in your rights first, and I will always be that person," Drinkwine said during a meeting last month. "I will never strip you of the right to freedom to make the choices that you make. That is not what I'm...

ESTACADA, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO