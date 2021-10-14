CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ‑PAYX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.66 per share payable November 29, 2021 to shareholders of record November 1, 2021.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) - Get Paychex, Inc. Report is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.'s news releases, current financial information, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and investor presentations are accessible at our Investor Relations page.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006011/en/

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks Set to Outgrow the Market (Again) in 2022

Bill.com expects to more than double revenue in the current fiscal year. Intuit continues to grow profits at a market-beating pace. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen roughly 19% this year in relatively smooth fashion. It's a great return for the average investor who purchased an index fund that tracks the broader market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Capital Management#Linkedin#Insurance#Dividend#Paychex Paychex#Payx#American#Twitter#Paychex Inc#Investor Relations
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Equitrans Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) - Get Equitrans Midstream Corp. Report today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.15 per common share and $0.4873 per share of Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock for the third quarter 2021. The dividends will be paid on November 12, 2021 to all applicable ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Prices Offering Of Preferred Stock

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (the "Company") (EIC) - Get Eagle Point Income Co., Inc. Report today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,220,000 shares of its 5.00% Series A Term Preferred Stock due 2026 (the "Preferred Stock") at a public offering price of $25 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $29.3 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Preferred Stock is rated 'BBB' by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 180,000 shares of Preferred Stock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Rafael Holdings Announces Inducement Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (RFL) - Get Rafael Holdings, Inc. Class B Report, announced that today it made a grant to Dr. Mary Margaret Huizinga of options to purchase 122,341 shares of Class B common stock of the Company with an exercise price equal to $30.54, the closing price of the Class B common stock on October 15, 2021, the trading day prior to the grant.
NEWARK, NJ
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If the Stock Market Crashes

Brookfield Renewable is poised for long-term growth with increased demand for renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties has lots of opportunities to expand in the regulated cannabis market. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with a rock-solid presence in the global healthcare sector. Most stocks sink when the stock market...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Tingo, Inc. Announces Submission Of Listing Application To The New York Stock Exchange

Company Seeks to Enhance Profile and Investor Reach. NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tingo, Inc., OTC Markets (IWBB) ("Tingo" or the "Company") announced today that it has submitted an application to list its shares for trading with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The application to the NYSE is part of the Company's efforts to broaden its appeal to U.S. and international investors.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett has long believed in buying "wonderful companies at a fair price." These two stocks let you do that, but actually get in at great prices. Buy-and-hold investing has outperformed other investing strategies by wide margins. It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apogee Enterprises Declares Dividend, Boosts Share Buyback

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on November 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2021. The company also increased the existing share repurchase authorization by 1 million shares, bringing the total available share...
STOCKS
TheStreet

First National Bank Alaska Declares Special Dividend

At the Board of Directors Meeting held September 30, 2021, a special cash dividend of $3.20 per share was declared, payable on November 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2021. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004006004/en/
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Lost Money In Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. plummeted 39% on Monday, October 18, 2021 after it was disclosed that the FDA declined to approve its injection drug for face wrinkles, resulting in the third precipitous drop for the stock in the past week. The disclosure of the FDA's decision came just days after the FDA posted Form 483 to its website, citing issues found during the inspection of a Revance facility in July 2021. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Revance Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) - Get Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Report.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy