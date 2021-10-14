CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton Bank Robber Given More Than 11 Years in Prison

By Ashley Fowler
WIBC.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend more than 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Andreas Calhoun, 35, held up the Castleton branch of the Fifth-Third bank in Jan. 2020. Calhoun, who was armed with a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, held three employees at gunpoint and threatened to kill them while he took over $7,000 from the bank.

