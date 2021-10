Barbra Streisand is funding a UCLA research institute to tackle a broad range of social issues. Housed in UCLA’s division of Social Sciences, the institute bearing her name will include four research centers. These centers will delve into climate change and environmental health, the dynamics of gender relationships and power, the arts and how to combat disinformation in the national discourse. “Building upon her decades of work as an artists and activist, Barbra Streisand’s visionary act of generosity will enable UCLA scholars from many different fields to collaborate on research that will move society forward,” UCLA chancellor Gene Block said. Ahead of...

