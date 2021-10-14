Wilder: I Congratulate Fury For His Victory, Thank You For The Great Historical Memories

Boxing fans and media alike can rest a little easier knowing that Deontay Wilder has come to grips with his latest defeat. The former WBC heavyweight titlist released his first full statement following his repeat loss to lineal/WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their memorable trilogy clash October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder offered a brief comment through publicists following his 11th round knockout loss, but was otherwise unavailable to media following their Pay-Per-View headliner as he was taken to nearby University Medical Center for precautionary measures and to treat a broken third metacarpal on his right hand.