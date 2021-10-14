CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford Twins Bake Their Way to Fame and Success

New Bedford has recently become a breeding ground for success and when it comes to cookies, there's a couple of local twins who have baked their way to the top. Aria and Maya Christian are twin sisters from New Bedford who now reside in New York. They have created a company called Twins That Cook and it started out as a "quarantine dream" that finally become a reality with their baking expertise. Big-time celebrities such as Trevor Noah from Comedy Central's The Daily Show as well as Mario Lopez, who recently invited the twins onto Access Hollywood, have been requesting these cookies. Clearly, they were impressed with the baked goods.

