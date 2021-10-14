CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Keep Gluing Themselves to Roads In the UK

It’s over home insulation. Or should we say, the lack of it?. You might have heard already that things are not going totally well over here in the U.K. We've got a few things on our plate right now, such as the ongoing shortage of truckers to drive trucks with fuel or even food to shops and gas stations, as well as massive increases in gas and electricity prices. Also, y'know, I don't know how to say this but: we messed up and abandoned our largest trade agreement without putting anything else in place—and oh boy does that keep coming back to bite us.

Road-blocking climate protesters in UK pause campaign

LONDON (AP) — Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have halted their disruptive road-blocking campaign until Oct. 25. In an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a group known as Insulate Britain apologized Thursday for the disruption its demonstration caused over the last five weeks but said the urgency of climate change necessitated unconventional actions. Participants in the group’s protest have blocked many major roads in and around London, causing traffic misery for drivers. Police have made dozens of arrests. The end date of Insulate Britain’s planned pause is days before the start of a U.N. climate conference in Scotland.
