SuperCloud International Bursts On The Scene With The World's First 5G TV Service Offered With Advanced 5G Home Internet Service Through UMAXX.TV

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCloud International, Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has launched the world's first 5G TV service, in the United States, with in-home service APPs (IHS) for Internet-connected Smart TV service through their new UMAXX.TV entertainment brand. According to SuperCloud International, Inc. (SCI) Founder Jim Devericks, this premium technology, for the CCAS (Convergent Cloud Access System), is the result of over fifteen years of research and development. UMAXX's 5G Home Internet service is top-grade and faster, stronger, and far superior to traditional 5G service. Consumers, throughout the country, can now enjoy enhanced high-speed connectivity, high-resolution images, premium entertainment, and customizable packages.

Devericks states, "We are using military-grade, 5G Internet service, because we have fostered alliances, with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, in order to combine the 5G IoT (Internet of Things) networks from each carrier and to provide consumers with a rich, multidimensional, and truly personalized TV experience."

UMAXX.TV is also an Internet Service Provider (ISP), under the three carriers--AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon--and a MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator). UMAXX's 5G TV and 5G Home Internet service have tested at download speeds in excess of two gigabits (2 Gbps+), per second, on the Customer's Premises Equipment (CPE) devices that they offer to consumers.

Devericks notes, "The way we see it, consumers are ready for change--no more satellite dishes, no more cable boxes, no more unsightly wires. UMAXX.TV represents the revolutionary future of TV and home entertainment. We have integrated traditional cable TV, IPTV, and streaming, into one powerful game-changing solution."

The UMAXX.TV service is bound to appeal to a wide cross-section of receptive residential consumers, as over eighty percent of homes, in America, have at least one Smart TV according to Statista, Inc. ( www.statista.com ). To enjoy the UMAXX service, consumers must subscribe to the 5G Home Internet service with UMAXX, by downloading the Application to their Smart TV, and establishing an account. The UMAXX Application(s) are offered on Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Google Play for Android, LG, Roku, and Samsung. Consumers, who do not have Smart TVs, may also purchase a set-top box from UMAXX to subscribe and enjoy their service.

Devericks states, "Naturally, consumers may choose the package that suits them best. Presently, customers will need to purchase adaptive equipment such as the Nighthawk Netgear Hotspot Pro, the Inseego FG2000, or the Inseego FX2000 (5G modem-router combinations) from UMAXX. These devices enable consumers to 'plug and play' and enjoy this 5G Home Internet service, while the strength and download speed are delivered through the UMAXX 5G military grade Internet solutions." UMAXX.TV consumers may also choose the TV package that they prefer. However, it is important to note that consumers may not purchase the content services without purchasing the 5G Home Internet service through UMAXX. The two services are tied together for optimum functionality. Additionally, UMAXX provides free HDTV antennas, to all of its UMAXX subscribers, so that they may access their local television channels.

Consumers of both UMAXX.TV 's Internet and TV services, through various subscription packages, will be able to enjoy over 260 live, streaming linear TV channels; thousands of movies; millions of songs; thousands of games; over two million ebooks; a roster of live, interactive pay-per-view events; and over 50 Stingray Music channels, as well as UChat, UMAXX's own social chat platform.

Devericks has multiple patents pending for his company's innovative 5G TV and Home Internet solutions. Furthermore, he is very proud to be launching his latest venture which offers consumers "cutting-edge options" when it comes to receiving their multimedia entertainment. Through UMAXX.TV , this is delivered over a proprietary Infrastructure and Hybrid Converged Internet Solution (known as CloudCable), also an innovation of UMAXX. An industry pioneer, Devericks had previously created live mobile TV in 2006, as well as live mobile cable TV in 2008. He also launched the world's first live mobile TV service, in the United States, in 2016.

Additional information, along with a variety of packages for consumers, is available at www.umaxx.tv . The company offers 24/7 customer service support via live chat, email ( support@umaxx.tv ), and by phone at (954) 284-0799.

SUPERCLOUD INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, SuperCloud International, Inc. (SCI) is a privately held technology-based entertainment company with a core focus on developing and creating cutting-edge innovations and solutions for unified Internet, telecommunications, and consumer entertainment. SCI utilizes hybrid-hyper-cloud, multi-tiered data center, CDN technologies for today--and for the future of enhanced content delivery--for in-home, mobile, and portable multimedia solutions for both consumer and enterprise businesses, while providing advanced cloud-based rich media entertainment solutions and distribution.

With a world-class team of hardware and software developers, SCI is at the forefront of the next generation of hyper-converged, cloud-distribution platforms, software, hardware, multimedia portals, and multimedia security solutions. SCI's software allows for secure streaming, cloud storage, and enhanced and interactive options for TV programming, movies, music, video-on-demand, games, and multi-tiered, live pay-per-view events. The company's UMAXX.TV service is revolutionary in the field of home TV and entertainment, as it combines the multitude of choices associated with traditional cable TV, with IPTV (Internet Protocol Television), and next-level streaming, along with military grade 5G IoT(Internet of Things) network technologies.

Founder Jim Devericks and his talented management team are veterans of cable, telecommunications, high-tech, television, and interactive video, and they are experienced in working with industry leaders, including Apple, AT&T, Comcast, Dell, Disney, Microsoft, Motorola, Nippon, Nokia, Showtime, and Warner Music.

SuperCloud International, Inc. and UMAXX.TV are trademarks of SuperCloud International, Inc. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

