Ovintiv To Host Its Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call And Webcast On November 3, 2021

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its third quarter 2021 results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Wednesday November 3, 2021. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday November 2, 2021. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304 investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-third-quarter-2021-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-november-3-2021-301400719.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

New York City, NY
