WM Highlights Investments In Its People And Recycling Programs In Its 2021 Sustainability Report

 4 days ago

Waste Management, the largest environmental services provider in North America, has nearly 5,000 team members in Florida, and is looking to hire 300 more.

The company is recruiting a variety of positions including CDL Drivers, Diesel Mechanics and Recycling Sorters and is offering signing bonuses, increased wages, and enhanced benefits in most job categories.

"We have continued to provide an essential service to our customers and communities in Florida throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we've invested in our team members as part of our sustainability focus," said Florida Area Director of Communications Dawn McCormick. "This includes our recently announced Your Tomorrow educational benefit that pays for team members' higher education and upskilling opportunities that will extend to their spouses and children in 2022."

In its just released 2021 Sustainability Report, WM highlighted progress towards its sustainability goals around its people, customers, communities, and the environment including key investments made to further the company's sustainability agenda.

Highlights from the WM 2021 Sustainability Report include how WM:

  • Invested $100 million in new recycling infrastructure technology in 2020 and operates three Material Recovery Facilities to process recycling for its Florida customers in Tampa, Cocoa, and Pembroke Pines.
  • Continues to make strides in fleet emissions reduction, lowering its absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 16 percent in 2020.
  • Utilizes 1,335 collection trucks powered by clean burning Compressed Natural Gas in Florida, or 56% of its fleet.

Visit WM's sustainability website at https://sustainability.wm.com/ for the full report and to learn more about how the company is always working for a sustainable tomorrow.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

WM (Waste Management) is the leading provider of comprehensive environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, WM provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. To learn more information about WM, please visit wm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006019/en/

