EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 20,000 Holders, And A $200 Million Marketcap In Just 2 Weeks Since Launch

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGrow Coin , the first cryptocurrency to generate passive income for its holders in Binance pegged US dollars, has reached the milestone of 20,000 holders in just two weeks. EverGrow Coin presale sold out in under 5 minutes with an initial marketcap of $125K. EverGrow Coin then went on to achieve a market cap of $200 Million over the next 14 days and has already paid over $3 million BUSD in rewards collectively to all of its holders. EverGrow is becoming one of the biggest platforms to provide a unique combination of cryptocurrency and DeFi-solutions.

EverGrow Coin has raised the bar of DeFi Tokenomics through its innovative and game-changing Smart Contracts. 8% of all transactions are distributed amongst the community, but unlike other coins in this space, EverGrow rewards are paid in Binance pegged US dollars (BUSD), rather than the native coin itself. This avoids you needing to sell the native coin and pay the crypto tax and creates an instant stable USD passive income.

The coin is also twice as rewarding as their nearest competition because on launch half the tokens were burned, and a further 1% has been burned since. The Airdrop and Team Wallet, a further 5%, are locked and do not receive rewards. This means the rewards are distributed amongst just 44% of the total coins, meaning everyone has a far greater share.

One analyst calculated that if you held 100 billion EverGrow Coins, which you could buy today for around $35,000, if the market cap reached $500 million, and daily volume remained at around 5%, you would be earning $455 a day in passive income or $166,000 per year.

The EverGrow Ecosystem will develop several products in the very short term to increase the utility of EGC Token, including Binance Smart Chain-based NFT Marketplace and Content Subscription Platform. This essential factor is something that has been overlooked by so many similar projects, who have relied on hype & endorsements to grow the price, rather than actual utilities that will encourage people to own and use the coin.

In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain. The Ethereum Chain-based NFT marketplace, OpenSea, which recorded a $3.4 billion transaction volume last month, was briefly stalled on Sunday last week. This was due to the long block confirmation time and high fees of the Ethereum Chain. The NFT market has seen a slow proliferation on the Ethereum chain. The Solana chain suffered resource exhaustion in September due to a huge swell of publicity and liquidity onto Solana, which can be attributed to the explosion of NFT creativity on the chain.

With a lack of proper NFT marketplaces on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), EverGrow Coin NFT Marketplace aims to fill this gap and launch its NFT Marketplace within just a few weeks. Again, this is unprecedented in a space that traditionally has very little rapid development from projects. The EverGrow NFT Marketplace aims to provide the largest NFT trading platform in the world with the best minting, buying, and exchanging experience, by leveraging the fastest and cheapest solutions powered by Binance blockchain infrastructure and community.

The EverGrow Coin will also be launching its Content Subscription Platform that will allow fans to enjoy exclusive content from their favorite influencers and curators. The Content Subscription is built around EGC acting as the native currency and will allow fans to purchase subscriptions as well as tip curators in $EGC tokens directly.

Non-Fungible Tokens are now a popular trend in the crypto community, as celebrities and various businesses are talking about launching their own NFTs. Some of that interest is from people who enjoy supporting the work of independent creators by purchasing their works, Others are intrigued by the idea of taking a digital asset that anyone can copy and claiming ownership of it. The recent headline price records for NFTs seem to have been largely driven by celebrities such as Twitter, Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey minting his first tweet as NFT, Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk selling his new electronic music track as NFT, or Beeple selling his artwork as NFT for massive $69M.

In the near future, EverGrow will be launching other platforms as stated in the roadmap . Such a serious and extensively road-mapped project sat at a $200 million market cap looks like a potential steal when compared to coins like Safemoon at over $1 billion and Shiba Inu at an eye-watering $10 billion.

