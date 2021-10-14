CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masked Antibodies & Cytokines As Prodrugs - October 2021 Industry Landscape: Stakeholders, Technologies, Pipelines, Business And Financing

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Masked Antibodies & Cytokines as Prodrugs: A Landscape Analysis of Stakeholders, Technologies, Pipelines, Business and Financing from An Industry Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides you with a landscape description and analysis of prodrug antibodies and cytokines employing conventional and novel masking technology platforms from an industry perspective.

The prodrug concept of masking technologies is an elegant approach to address the selectivity limitations of conventional therapeutic antibodies and cytokines.

The report brings you up-to-date with information about and analysis of:

  • Stakeholders in the field: technology and major pharmaceutical companies and investors;
  • Masking technologies: conventional (kinetically controlled); pH-dependent and protease cleavage in the tumor microenvironment
  • Targets of masked antibodies and type of masked cytokine selected for development of masked biologics;
  • Business strategy: pure-play (foundational or converted) masking technology company, diversified technology company, exit options, preferred antibody modality or type of cytokine, investment case;
  • Financing situation of technology companies and key investors in the field;
  • Partnering deals with financial terms;
  • Major pharmaceutical companies: preferences for masking technologies, collaboration, and licensing agreements.

Market Summary

Therapeutic antibodies have become a clinically and commercially successful treatment modality with more than 100 antibodies approved for therapy and commercial sales of more than US$ 184 billion in the year 2020. However, systemic administration of monoclonal antibodies or cytokines may induce severe adverse events with mechanism-of-action effects, meaning off-tumor on-target toxicity in healthy tissue.

In order to increase the selectivity of antibodies and cytokines at the disease site, antibodies should ignore the target antigen and cytokines the receptor in normal healthy tissue and be preferentially active in the disease region. The use of antibody prodrugs is one new strategy for more specific tumor targeting of biological therapies.

What will you find in the report?

  • Profiles of antibody & cytokine masking technology companies active in the field;
  • Description of major pharma's/biotech's role in the field (in-house R&D, partnering and investing);
  • Comprehensive description and analysis of emerging masked antibodies and cytokines;
  • Pharmacologic profiles of selected masked antibodies and cytokines;
  • Characterization, profiling and state of antibody & cytokine masking technologies;
  • Target selection for each antibody masking technology;
  • Selection of type of cytokine for each cytokine masking technology;
  • Description and analysis of financing rounds (capital raised, investors);
  • Economic terms of collaboration and licensing deals;
  • Sources of financing.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction, Overview & Methodology

3 Stakeholder Analysis3.1 Overview3.2 Masking Technology Companies3.3 Pharma/Biotech Companies Partnered with Masking Technology Companies

4 Profiles of Stakeholders in Masking Technologies4.1 Profiles of Masking Technology Companies4.1.1 Accurus Bioscience4.1.2 Adagene4.1.3 Amunix Pharmaceuticals4.1.4 Ascendis Pharma4.1.5 AskGene Pharma4.1.6 BioAtla4.1.7 Bright Peak Therapeutics4.1.8 CytomX Therapeutics4.1.9 GlycoNEX 4.1.10 Harpoon Therapeutics 4.1.11 Janux Therapeutics 4.1.12 Maverick Therapeutics 4.1.13 Meditope Biosciences 4.1.14 Molecular Partners 4.1.15 Nektar Therapeutics 4.1.16 Revitope Oncology 4.1.17 SeaGen 4.1.18 Shanghai Affinity Biopharmaceutical 4.1.19 Tansoar Biotech 4.1.20 Trutino Biosciences 4.1.21 Werewolf Therapeutics 4.1.22 Xilio Therapeutics 4.1.23 Zymeworks4.2 Profiles of Pharma & Biotech Companies with a Stake in Masking Technologies4.2.1 AbbVie4.2.2 ADC Therapeutics4.2.3 Amgen4.2.4 Astellas Pharma4.2.5 BeiGene4.2.6 Boehringer Ingelheim4.2.7 Bristol Myers Squibb4.2.8 Exelixis4.2.9 I-Mab Biopharma 4.2.10 Immunogen 4.2.11 Janssen 4.2.12 Junshi Biosciences 4.2.13 Merck 4.2.14 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma 4.2.15 Pfizer 4.2.16 Roche 4.2.17 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co

5 Analysis of Masking Technologies5.1 Origin of Masking Technologies5.2 Prodrug Antibody Technologies5.3 Prodrug Cytokine Technologies5.4 Prodrug Antibody & Cytokine Technologies

6 Profiles of Masking Technologies6.1 Masking Technologies Applied Only to Antibodies6.2 Masking Technologies Applied Only To Cytokines6-2.5 Trutino Biosciences: On-Demand-Cytokine (ODC) Platform6.3 Masking Technologies Applied to Antibodies & Cytokines

7 Analysis of Pipeline and Masked Antibody & Cytokine Prodrug Candidates7.1 Introduction7.2 Analysis of the Pipeline of Masked Antibodies7.3 Analysis of the Pipeline of Masked Cytokines

8 Profiles of Masked Antibody & Cytokine Product Candidates8.1 Masked Immuno-Oncology Antibodies8.2 Masked Antibody-Drug Conjugates8.3 Masked T-Cell Engaging (TCE) Antibodies8.4 Masked Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Cytokines8.5 Masked Interleukin-12 (IL-12) and -15 (IL-15) Cytokines8.6 Masked Interferon (IFN) Cytokines

9 Business, Financing & Partnering9.1 Business9.2 Financing9.3 Partnering

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yq71z0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/masked-antibodies--cytokines-as-prodrugs---october-2021-industry-landscape-stakeholders-technologies-pipelines-business-and-financing-301400499.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

