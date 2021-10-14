EPRI Promotes David Lindsey To CIO

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) today announced the appointment of David Lindsey to chief information officer (CIO) and vice president of information technology (IT).

Lindsey, who joined EPRI in 2016, was most recently IT director.

"For the past five years, David has demonstrated exemplary leadership skills and fostered a collaborative culture that personifies EPRI," said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor. "IT plays a crucial role in fulfilling EPRI's public-purpose mission, supporting more than 1,000 employees charged with advancing cleaner, more reliable and affordable electricity. David is a proven leader with the expertise to guide EPRI's IT team into the future."

Prior to joining EPRI, Lindsey served as CIO of the Charlotte Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Associates and IT director for Cogentrix Energy.

About EPRIThe Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass. Follow EPRI on Twitter @EPRINews and on LinkedIn.

