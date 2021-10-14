CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Koosed Tops Counselor's Power 50 List As Most Influential Person In Promotional Products Industry

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phil Koosed, Chief Strategy Officer of the Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), and co-founder of BAMKO ®, gained the #1 spot on ASI's Power 50 List of the most influential people in the entire promotional products industry. Voted on by a collection of industry professionals as well as the other members of 2020's Power 50 List, Koosed was overwhelmingly recognized as the single most influential leader within the entire promotional products industry.

Citing BAMKO's technological superiority, dexterous sourcing capabilities, and a fantastic culture recognized by competitors, partners, and employees alike, Koosed was lauded for having the vision to build a completely different type of distributorship than exists anywhere else in the roughly $25 billion dollar USA promotional products industry. Koosed's visionary leadership, unconventional approach, and rapid pivot to PPE that led to record growth in 2020 were all cited by his peers as reasons for his outsized industry influence. Koosed was also recognized for his extensive global charitable efforts.

Earlier this year, Koosed, the co-founder and former President of BAMKO, was tapped to join SGC's C-Suite in the role of Chief Strategy Officer. In that role, Koosed has been charged with the dual tasks of infusing his special talent for growth into the other divisions of Superior while also leveraging the products, services, and capabilities offered by Superior's other divisions to further accelerate BAMKO's success.

Michael Benstock, CEO of the Superior Group of Companies ™, said, "Phil Koosed is one of the most talented and dynamic leaders I've come across in my entire career. He built an organization over the last 20 years that faced many hurdles and extensive competition and he did so in a way that made BAMKO so highly regarded by its customers and employees alike. He has accomplished more success before the age of 40 than most entrepreneurs and executives achieve in a lifetime. Having Phil join the C-Suite here at Superior gives him a much bigger platform to impact the entire Superior Group of Companies while also giving him access to leverage shared resources and capabilities that will be critical to our accelerated growth and innovation in the years to come. It's a thrill to see Phil earn this recognition and I can't wait to see the impact he has in the decades to come," said Benstock.

For More Information, read ASI's Profile of Phil Koosed at the link below: https://www.asicentral.com/news/magazines/counselor/october-2021/power-50-2021-no-1-phil-koosed-bamko

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

BAMKO ® is the signature promotional product and branded merchandise arm of Superior Group of Companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world's most successful brands.

Visit www.BAMKO.net for more information.

Joshua WhiteSVP Strategic PartnershipsBAMKO(310) 470-5859ORHala ElsherbiniSenior Managing DirectorThree Part Advisors(214) 442-0016

