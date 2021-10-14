CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Credit Union Of Colorado Opens Its Newest Full-service Office In Broomfield

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Colorado will celebrate the grand opening of its full-service Broomfield office from October 15-22, 2021. The new office is the credit union's 18 th location statewide.

Located at 1990 West 10th Avenue [on the west side of Highway 287, just south of 10 th Avenue], the open layout of the Broomfield office provides a more integrated approach to helping members. The credit union offers the latest in convenience banking - featuring a full-service office with lobby service center, safe deposit boxes, drive-up tellers and a surcharge-free drive-up ATM. Credit Union of Colorado also provides its members with the convenience of digital banking with remote check deposit. Credit Union of Colorado invites Broomfield area members and the community to stop by Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, or Saturday 9:00 am to 1:00 pm to receive in person "here to help" service.

"Credit Union of Colorado's new presence in Broomfield is a reflection of our growing membership base in the community," says Josh Houde, regional branch manager at Credit Union of Colorado. "Many of our members enjoy the convenience of our digital banking services, including access to thousands of surcharge-free ATMs. However, there is no substitute for banking face-to-face, allowing us to build strong, trustworthy relationships with our members."

For every person that visits during the grand opening celebration, Credit Union of Colorado will donate $5 to Broomfield FISH, a local organization dedicated to feeding families in our community. Visitors can also enter to win a grand prize of $500 or one of many other great prizes. For the official rules, visit CUofCO.org/BroomfieldGO. A local coffee truck will be on location the morning of Friday, October 15 th and visitors will also enjoy a sweet surprise in the afternoon.

Founded in 1934, Credit Union of Colorado is one of the largest credit unions in the state and is deeply connected to the communities where its members live and work. The credit union's "here to help" culture is demonstrated by its strong support of local communities through financial donations, promotional sponsorships and employee volunteerism. With more than 85 years of experience, Credit Union of Colorado is a stable, member-owned financial institution with more than $2 billion in assets serving more than 140,000 members. The Credit Union of Colorado Foundation supports education and emergency human services programs through college scholarships and grants to nonprofit organizations.

Contacts: Tammy Stratton Spearca Communications tammy@spearcadenver.com 303.947.6531

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credit-union-of-colorado-opens-its-newest-full-service-office-in-broomfield-301400725.html

SOURCE Credit Union of Colorado

Comments / 0

Related
thepress.net

1st Nor-Cal Credit Union

Thank you for your interest in 1st Nor Cal® Credit Union. We are a cooperative financial institution, helping our members achieve their financial goals since 1949. We offer a wide variety of products and services, backed by our commitment to the credit union philosophy, “people helping people”. Not-for-Profit. 1st Nor...
hometownheadlines.com

Business: Coosa Valley Credit Union’s newest branch is on wheels.

There are drive throughs at area financial centers as well as independent ATM stations. Now there’s a drive-to — that is, a mobile branch financial office. Coosa Valley Credit Union unveiled the mobile unit on social media that includes an interior entance, a service window and a walk-up ATM machine.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

FinTech Mbanq, Banking Tech Firm Temenos to Offer Credit Union-as-a-Service

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) FinTeach company Mbanq has inked a contract with banking technology company Temenos to offer a Credit Union-as-a Service (CUaaS) offering for U.S. credit unions, according to a Monday (Oct. 11) press release. The goal of the joint offering is to spur BaaS use throughout the U.S., according to the announcement.
BUSINESS
morrowcountysentinel.com

Grand opening for Pillar Credit Union

Pillar Credit Union held its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Oct. 8 at 869 Meadow Drive in Mount Gilead. Employees, community leaders and the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce took part in the event. To learn more go to bankwithpillar.com.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Daily Ardmoreite

MTC Federal Credit Union celebrates 45 years; Ardmore branch has been open since 1995

MTC Federal Credit Union is celebrating 45 years of of service, and currently serves 19,000 members in 47 states and 11 countries. Moving closer to home, the Ardmore branch first opened in 1995 inside the Michelin plant, and after acquiring a charter for Carter County in 2002 opened the location on 12th Avenue in 2005. Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Mary Taylor shared some of the credit union's story.
ARDMORE, OK
The Spokesman-Review

Alaska USA, Global Credit credit unions seeking merger approval

Spokane-based Global Credit Union and USA Alaska Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, are seeking regulatory approval for a merger. If approved, the merger would result in a combined 745,000 members, 2,200 employees and assets of more than $11 billion. The proposed deal would make it one of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#The Credit Union#Credit Union#Broomfield Fish
Credit Union Times

Credit Union Consolidation Continues

The drumbeat of credit union industry consolidation continues. So far in 2021, there were 39 mergers in the second quarter and 31 in the first quarter. That total of 70 in the first six months of the year is down one from the same point in 2020. In trailing one-year numbers – from June 2020 to June 2021 – there were 135 mergers.
Credit Union Times

Partners Federal Credit Union Appoints New CEO

Ricky Otey was appointed president/CEO of the $2.3 billion Partners Federal Credit Union, the Burbank, Calif.-based financial cooperative said Monday. He replaces Karen Spires who was named interim CEO earlier this year after the departure of John Janclaes who became president of NYMBUS CUSO in Temecula, Calif., in February. Spires will resume her duties as Partners FCU’s CFO.
BURBANK, CA
thepaypers.com

Credit Kudos launches Open Banking credit score

Open Banking credit reference agency Credit Kudos has launched Signal, an Open Banking credit score to help lenders serve more customers, reduce defaults, and evidence risk decisions, according to ffnews.com. The score enables lenders to move beyond the limitations of traditional credit data, allowing them to accurately score all applicants,...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Credit Union Times

Larger Credit Union Mergers Rise

In any given year before the pandemic, Piper Sandler Managing Director Peter Duffy went to six to 10 board retreat meetings. Before this year is over, Duffy said he expects to meet with close to 20 boards of credit unions that are making up for lost time in 2020, when COVID-19 created marketplace uncertainty and placed a temporary hold on just about everything, including credit union mergers and credit union bank acquisitions.
antigotimes.com

International Credit Union Day

On October 21, 2021, CoVantage Credit Union will join over 56,000 credit unions around the world to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day. The theme of ICU Day 2021 is “Building financial health for a brighter tomorrow.”. ICU Day highlights the many ways that credit unions across the world help...
ANTIGO, WI
crowdfundinsider.com

Mbanq Signs with Temenos to Provide Credit Union-as-a-Service and Accelerate BaaS in US Markets

Silicon Valley-headquartered Mbanq, a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider that claims to be one of the fastest-growing Fintech firms, has entered into an agreement with Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the Open Cloud banking firm, in order to introduce an innovative Credit-Union-as-a Service (CUaaS) offering, and to “accelerate BaaS adoption across the US.”. CUaaS...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Latino Community Credit Union review: Hispanic American-led credit union with low minimum opening deposits

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Credit Union Times

CFPB Finds Credit Unions Write Shorter Credit Card Agreements

A CFPB report found the top 20 issuers of credit cards write agreements that are significantly longer than other banks and credit unions, but their prose is simpler. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau uses the same rule of thumb used by crotchety city editors to berate genius new reporters fresh out of college: Write for a reader with an eighth-grade education.
CREDITS & LOANS
American Banker

Texas Trust Credit Union CFO announces retirement

David Pickney, chief financial officer of Texas Trust Credit Union, will retire from his position this year. Pickney first joined the Arlington, Texas-based credit union in 2010, and has since gone on to direct and manage the $1.7 billion-asset credit union’s financial planning and accounting teams, which include commercial lending, information technology, risk management and others.
ARLINGTON, TX
osidenews.com

Anna Lisby, SVP, San Diego County Credit Union Named a Credit Union Rock Star by the Credit Union National Association

Award recognizes outstanding leaders making an impact in the credit union movement. San Diego CA— San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®), one of Southern California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, is proud to announce that SDCCU Senior Vice President of Finance, Anna Lisby, was named a 2021 Credit Union Rock Star by the Credit Union National Association. The awards program recognizes those in the credit union field who demonstrate innovation, passion and creativity in making the credit union movement a better and more interesting place.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy