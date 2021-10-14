CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border Patrol repatriates unauthorized migrant wanted in Mexico murder

By Julian Resendiz
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The U.S. Border Patrol has turned over to Mexico a murder suspect who recently entered the United States without authorization.

Border Patrol agents arrested the man near the border at Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Collaboration between supervisors at the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station, the agency’s Foreign Operations Branch and the government of Mexico led to the discovery that the man had an outstanding warrant for murder in his native country.

The 31-year-old man on Wednesday was taken to one of the ports of entry in El Paso, Texas, and handed over to an officer of the Mexican National Guard. The suspect’s identity wasn’t immediately available from Border Patrol.

Images courtesy U.S. Border Patrol

The Foreign Operations Branch maintains a working relationship with Mexico to identify people who may represent a threat to public safety in both countries, the Border Patrol said.

“It is a longstanding partnership and seamless relationship in our region, and one that I’m very proud to embrace,” said El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “We will continue to work with our Mexican counterparts to repatriate wanted individuals across the border.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

