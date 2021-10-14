CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky, OH

PAOG Announces Market Launch Of First CBD Nutraceutical To Take Place On Monday October 18th

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Sandusky, OH, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced the market launch of its first CBD Nutraceutical is schedule to take place on Monday, October 18 th, 2021.

PAOG expects to realize its first CBD nutraceutical product sales beginning imminently in Q4, 2021.

The company confirms shipping its first CBD nutraceutical product to its distribution partner, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ).

PAOG plans to announce specifics about its first CBD nutraceutical product in the upcoming formal product launch announcement on Monday, October 18 th, 2021.

PAOG expects revenue to grow rapidly following its first CBD nutraceutical product launch as the company has follow-on products lined up to follow the first product, adding to overall sales potential.

PAOG is developing CBD pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals from its intellectual property associated with a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

The 2020 CBD Nutraceuticals Market had an estimated value of $5.2 Billion, and it is expected to reach $16.4 Billion by 2027.

Learn more about USMJ's ecommerce site at www.usmj.com .

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATIONContact Us: Jim DiPrima (888) 979-2675 info@pao.group

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Rafael Holdings Announces Inducement Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (RFL) - Get Rafael Holdings, Inc. Class B Report, announced that today it made a grant to Dr. Mary Margaret Huizinga of options to purchase 122,341 shares of Class B common stock of the Company with an exercise price equal to $30.54, the closing price of the Class B common stock on October 15, 2021, the trading day prior to the grant.
NEWARK, NJ
TheStreet

Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing Of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ("PAVmed"), today announced the closing on October 18, 2021 of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $70,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandusky, OH
Business
City
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
TheStreet

U.S. Global Investors Announces Non-Cash Adjustments To Its Financial Statements For Periods Ended March 31, 2021

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) (the "Company"), a registered investment advisory firm that focuses on specialized markets around the world, announces that it will be restating the consolidated financial statements and related disclosures for non-cash adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Latin American-Focused SPAC Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering And Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (the " Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the " Offering") of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. The underwriter exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,875,000 units, which overallotment will close simultaneously with the closing of the Offering. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the over-allotment, are $143,750,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutraceutical#Pharmaceuticals#Pao#Market Value#Product Launch#Pao Group#Paog#Usmj#U S Patent
TheStreet

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) - Get BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Report (the "Company"), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced today that the Company has agreed to sell $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes") in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers," as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States under Regulation S under the Securities Act.
MARIETTA, GA
TheStreet

Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Board Changes

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Energy Inc. (OTCPINK: QEGY) ("Quantum") announces changes to its Board of Directors . Mr. Robert Henry submitted his resignation as a Director from the Company's Board, effective today, October 18, 2021. The Company thanks Mr. Henry for his service to the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
kamcity.com

Barry Callebaut Unveils The First Nutraceutical Fruit Drink

Chocolate manufacturing giant Barry Callebaut has leveraged its knowledge of the cacaofruit, and its claimed health benefits, to launch the first nutraceutical fruit drink. The new cacaofruit elixir – made from pure cacaofruit – has been manufactured to preserve the nutrients of the fruit. The cacaofruit naturally contains flavanols that are said to “optimize” the blood flow around the entire body. It is also a source of iron, magnesium and potassium.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock rockets on heavy volume after opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. soared 20.4% on massive volume toward an eight-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said Zimhi, it's high-dose naloxone injection for the treatment for opioid overdose, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 32.8 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compared with the full-day average of about 2.0 million shares. "We are very excited by this approval and are working with our commercial partner, US WorldMeds, to make this much-needed, lifesaving product readily available to the market," said Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo. "Zimhi provides the highest systemic levels of naloxone compared to any of the nasal or intramuscular products currently available." The stock has soared 132.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has tacked on 3.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Li Auto Inc. To Hold Extraordinary General Meeting On November 16, 2021

BEIJING, China, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company's shareholders (the "EGM Notice") at 11:00 a.m. Beijing time (or soon after the Class A Meeting and the Class B Meeting, both of which are defined below) on November 16, 2021 at Room 108, 339 Dongxindian, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing each of the Proposed Resolutions as defined and set forth in the notice of the EGM (the "EGM Notice"). The EGM Notice and the form of proxy for the EGM are available on the Company's website at http://ir.lixiang.com. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the Proposed Resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of American depositary shares ("ADSs") vote in favor of the Proposed Resolutions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Weatherford Wins Hart Energy Special Meritorious Award For Engineering Innovation For ForeSite® Edge Next-Generation Automation Technology

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (WFRD) (" Weatherford" or the "Company") announced that ForeSite Edge was named winner of a 2021 Hart Energy Special Meritorious Award for Engineering Innovation (MEA) in the Artificial Lift category. The MEA honor places ForeSite Edge among the year's best new innovations with game-changing technical and economical significance for the upstream petroleum industry.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ADMQ Announcement

The City of Fort Worth Zoning Commission has denied our planned development in East Fort Worth. This was to be the site of our new corporate office and supporting retail and production. If the Fort Worth City Council does not approve the plan on November 9 th we will move the project to the other tract of land we acquired.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Deporre: Redwire Has Space to Grow

James “Rev Shark” Deporre is a big fan of sector investing -- but only if you drill down to the top performers. “One approach to growth investing is to identify a theme like cloud computing, genomic biotechnology, financial technology, etc., and then look for the best names within those groups of stocks,” Deporre said.
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Digital Asset Marketplace Bakkt Launches on NYSE Via SPAC Merger

Cryptocurrency and other digital assets platform Bakkt debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. CEO Gavin Michael joined Cheddar to talk about the decision behind launching an IPO and why a SPAC merger was the ideal route for the company. "We just found that it gave us more certainty over the funding objectives that we were trying to achieve by going public," he said.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Vroom Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call And Audio Webcast Scheduled For November 10, 2021

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy