Famous coach to kick off Youngstown parent engagement program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District has invited famed Coach Ken Carter to kick off the second year of its Parent YOU (Parent University) program.

The program focuses on parent engagement and how parents and caregivers can help students succeed.

Carter, who will serve as guest speaker, coached basketball at Richmond High School in California in 1997. The students there were failing academically and the school’s athletic program was unsuccessful. Carter used his coaching and motivational skills to turn the school and the students around in just two years.

A movie, titled “Coach Carter,” was made about his accomplishments in which Samuel L. Jackson played Carter.

Carter will speak about the importance of education for students and parents at a kickoff event scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Chaney High School.

Parents and caregivers can register for the event online.

Philanthropy Ohio provided funding for the parent engagement program.

